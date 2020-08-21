Telangana Assembly monsoon session from Sept 7

The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislature will be held from September 7, a notification issued by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday.

The Chief Minister and the ministers were of the view that holdingAssemblysessionsfor 20 days with 15working days will lead to comprehensive discussions on important issues, an official release had earlier said.

The CM had directed Legislative Affairs MinisterPrashant Reddy andAssemblySecretaryNarsimha Charyulutomake arrangements in the assembly hall to ensure that members adhere to physical distancing in accordance with COVID-19rules.