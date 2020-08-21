Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home: Lt Governor tells people

In a message to the people on the eve of the festival, she said, "The celebration had assumed over the years the form of a social event with large-sized idols of Ganesha placed in public." "We are currently facing the challenge of COVID-19. Therefore, I urge the people to celebrate and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha from the safety of their homes and in the larger interest avoid celebration in public and congregations.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:23 IST
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home: Lt Governor tells people

Puducherry, Aug 21 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has called upon the people in the Union Territory to avoid celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi in public and congregation. In a message to the people on the eve of the festival, she said, "The celebration had assumed over the years the form of a social event with large-sized idols of Ganesha placed in public." "We are currently facing the challenge of COVID-19.

Therefore, I urge the people to celebrate and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha from the safety of their homes and in the larger interest avoid celebration in public and congregations. Let this be an occasion to abide by the safety regulations of the government," she said. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as a God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune and traditionally invoked at the beginning of any new venture, she added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Pence previews Republican counterattack after Democrats savage Trump at convention

After hearing Democrats brand President Donald Trump a threat to U.S. democracy, Republicans will paint his challenger Joe Biden as beholden to the radical left at a convention of their own next week, Vice President Mike Pence said on Frida...

Russia allows gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny to be airlifted to Germany

Russian doctors said on Friday gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could be flown to Germany to receive medical attention after the politicians allies accused the Russian authorities of deliberately trying to stop his evacuation. Nava...

Broadway's Tony awards to be awarded in digital ceremony this fall

The Tony awards, the annual honors celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organizers said in a statement on Friday. The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinit...

Encroachment removed from Rs 195-cr govt land in Noida

Illegal occupation was cleared from around 39,000 sq metre government land pegged worth Rs 195 crore in two villages of Noida on Friday, officials said. The land concerned is in Momnathan and Kondali Bangar villages which had been encroache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020