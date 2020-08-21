Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home: Lt Governor tells people
In a message to the people on the eve of the festival, she said, "The celebration had assumed over the years the form of a social event with large-sized idols of Ganesha placed in public." "We are currently facing the challenge of COVID-19. Therefore, I urge the people to celebrate and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha from the safety of their homes and in the larger interest avoid celebration in public and congregations.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:23 IST
Puducherry, Aug 21 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has called upon the people in the Union Territory to avoid celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi in public and congregation. In a message to the people on the eve of the festival, she said, "The celebration had assumed over the years the form of a social event with large-sized idols of Ganesha placed in public." "We are currently facing the challenge of COVID-19.
Therefore, I urge the people to celebrate and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha from the safety of their homes and in the larger interest avoid celebration in public and congregations. Let this be an occasion to abide by the safety regulations of the government," she said. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as a God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune and traditionally invoked at the beginning of any new venture, she added.
