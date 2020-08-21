Left Menu
UNESCO and UNICEF launch Winning Indoors campaign for children to stay healthy

“Winning Indoors” is a collection of indoor game ideas created by children and young people and shared on a purpose-built website for children.

The campaign will run until September and hopes to gather hundreds of game ideas submissions through the website. Image Credit: ANI

UNESCO and UNICEF, with support from the Australian Embassy, have launched a campaign called Winning Indoors for children and their families to find fun ways to stay happy and healthy while at home. "Winning Indoors" is a collection of indoor game ideas created by children and young people and shared on a purpose-built website for children. The social media campaign encourages children to create indoor games and submit their ideas for games to be featured on the website.

"No one does fun and games better than children. Winning Indoors provides a platform to showcase the imagination and creativity of children to foster a healthy lifestyle, even when stuck at home. Together with UNICEF, UNESCO is delighted to give active play at home the attention it deserves", said Michael Croft, UNESCO Representative to Viet Nam.

Playing outdoors is challenging for many children due to poor air quality, lack of facilities and bad weather. These challenges have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic with physical distancing measures, restrictions on movement, school closures and confinement. Winning Indoors aims to inspire children to be active through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by playing and creating fun, active and inclusive indoor games.

"Measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 have inadvertently caused stress and affected the emotional well-being of children. Play is one of the most important ways by which young children cope with stress and gain essential knowledge and skills. All parents and caregivers are encouraged to spend time playing with children, encouraging them to be creative and to design their own games. Engaging in play is one of the most important interactions you can have with your child – make time and enjoy", said Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Viet Nam.

The campaign will run until September and hopes to gather hundreds of game ideas submissions through the website. People can follow UNICEF or UNESCO social media accounts in Viet Nam, or visit the special website www.winningindoors.com to submit games or to try new games created by other users. The more people participate and submit game ideas, the richer the collection will be. Through the participatory approach, Winning Indoors aims to inspire Vietnamese youth to be physically active indoors with their families for their well-being while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

