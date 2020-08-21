Left Menu
Ghaziabad: 2 boys drown in water-filled pit

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:11 IST
Two boys drowned in a deep pit filled with rainwater in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 5.30 pm when Jeeshan (11) and Hannan (10), residents of Shaheed Nagar colony in Sahibabad, along with their five friends reached the area behind Shalimar city housing complex and entered the water-filled pit for swimming, they said.

The boys slipped into deep water and drowned. Their bodies were fished out by a few people from Sikandarpur village area adjacent to Hindon civil airport, police said. Assistant Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar told PTI that both the bodies have been sent to mortuary and the families have insisted the bodies be handed over to them without autopsy. Deep pits were dug in the area by brick kiln owners. They are now filled with water due to rainfall in the last two days.

