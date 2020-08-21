Encroachment removed from Rs 195-cr govt land in Noida

Illegal occupation was cleared from around 39,000 sq metre government land pegged worth Rs 195 crore in two villages of Noida on Friday, officials said. The land concerned is in Momnathan and Kondali Bangar villages which had been encroached by private persons, the Noida Authority said.

"Land measuring around 39,000 sq metre in the two villages had been encroached despite the fact that it belonged to the Noida Authority. The illegal occupation has been removed and possession of the land reclaimed," the Authority said in a statement. "The market price of the land is pegged worth Rs 195 crore,” it added. Meanwhile, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari cautioned citizens against buying any illegal property or getting into the trap of "land mafia".

Her caution came in the wake of reports of illegal plotting being done in Noida by land mafia. Maheshwari also warned of strict action against land mafia and instructed Authority officials to continue anti-encroachment drive in Noida, according to the statement.