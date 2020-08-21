Left Menu
Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary 'very suspicious' as she had 'no relationship' with Sushant: Vikas Singh

Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary is "very suspicious" as she had "no relationship" with Sushant Singh Rajput on day of his death, and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence, said lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:48 IST
Vikas Singh, lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary is "very suspicious" as she had "no relationship" with Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of his death, and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence, said lawyer for the late actor's father Vikas Singh on Friday. "Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. In what capacity she was allowed to see the body of Sushant. I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant," Singh told ANI.

He also raised fingers at Mumbai Police that how the state police gave her access to the mortuary. "Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There is a possibility of tampering with evidence," he said.

Earlier in the day, two Mumbai police officials on Friday visited the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday said, "Of course, we will cooperate", when asked if they will cooperate with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case.

The CBI team reached the Bandra Police Station for further investigation in the Rajput death's case on Friday. Earlier today, the CBI team brought an unidentified person related to the case, to the guest house where they are staying, for questioning. On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

