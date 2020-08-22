Left Menu
Stray dog carries body of infant in Hyderabad

Body of an infant baby girl was allegedly carried by a stray dog on Friday but later dropped on a road here after two men shooed away the animal, police said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-08-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 07:01 IST
Stray dog carries body of infant in Hyderabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Body of an infant baby girl was allegedly carried by a stray dog on Friday but later dropped on a road here after two men shooed away the animal, police said. V Ashok Reddy, Inspector of Police, LB Nagar said that a man named Alugubelly Bharath Simha Reddy and his friend saw a dog taking away the infant's body towards Balaji Nagar Lane.

"On August 21, a complaint was received from Alugubelly Bharath Simha Reddy (26) working as a Contractor, resident of Almasguda, BN Reddy Nagar. He stated that when he along with his friend Nithin Kumar were proceeding towards Almasguda, BN Reddy Nagar from Nagole on his bike, they found one dog taking away one infant baby girl towards Balaji Nagar Lane while they were passing at Srija tiles shop, beside Kamineni Flyover, LB Nagar at 2 pm," Reddy told ANI over the phone. "Immediately, they shouted and the dog left the body and ran away. After the complaint, the police reached the location and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for preservation," he said. (ANI)

