Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration sans festivity in Pondy

Vinayaka Chaturthi festival in Puducherry was a low key affair on Saturday as the current COVID-19 situation coupled with various curbs deprived the celebration of the usual festivity and fervour. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy made separate appeals to the people to avoid gathering and celebrate the festival at homes so that there would be no room for the pandemic to spread.

Narayanasamy, wearing a mask turned up at the famous shrine of Manakula Vinayakar early morning tooffer prayers. The temple priests were seen wearing masks and performing the rituals and maintained social distance.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar in a whats app message to the media said, "there was lot ofovercrowding in various places." He wanted the public to have awareness of the situation. The territorial government had already prohibited installation of tall statues of Lord Ganesha at roadsides this year.

The artisans who are adept in making paper umbrellas and other colourful materials were bereft of work this year. The usual pomp and fervour was missing this year.