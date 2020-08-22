Jharkhand: 32-year-old COVID positive patient dies by suicide at RIMS
A 32-year-old COVID-19 positive patient allegedly died by suicide at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) trauma centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 11:09 IST
A 32-year-old COVID-19 positive patient allegedly died by suicide at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) trauma centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.
"The patient used his 'gamcha' to hang himself by the railing of the stairs outside the COVID-19 ward. He was from the Garhwa district and was undergoing treatment at RIMS," the Ranchi Police said.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- RIMS
- Jharkhand
- Ranchi
- Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences
- Garhwa
ALSO READ
Jharkhand govt to encourage sports & sportspersons: CM
Jharkhand BJP writes to guv for Marandi's appointment as LoP in Assembly
Speed up COVID-19 tests: Jharkhand HC to govt
Jharkhand CM asks official to help international footballer making leaf plates for a living
Birsa Munda statue vandalized in Jharkhand's Ramgarh