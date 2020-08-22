Jharkhand: 32-year-old COVID positive patient dies by suicide at RIMS

A 32-year-old COVID-19 positive patient allegedly died by suicide at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) trauma centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

"The patient used his 'gamcha' to hang himself by the railing of the stairs outside the COVID-19 ward. He was from the Garhwa district and was undergoing treatment at RIMS," the Ranchi Police said.

Further details in the matter are awaited.