Arrested ISIS suspect handled by ISKP commanders from Afghanistan: Sources

The ISIS suspect, who was arrested on Saturday morning by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to the sources. The accused identified as Mohd Mustaqeem, originally from Balarampur, Uttar Pradesh, was also in touch with the IS entities of Kashmir, added sources.

Notably, the police have also recovered two cooker bomb Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. The accused was known to be in communication with ISKP operatives on cyberspace, as per the sources. The accused is being taken to his native place for further recovery/investigation.

Earlier in the day, scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area to analyze the IEDs recovered from the accused. The IEDs recovered from the accused have been defused by the security forces.

Mustaqeem was held following a gunfight with the Delhi Police Special Cell at Dhaula Kuan in the morning today.