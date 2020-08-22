Mumbai water supply reservoirs at 92.38 per cent of total capacity: BMC

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) water supply reservoirs at 92.38 percent of the total capacity, the reservoirs saw a good recovery in August after a disappointing observation in July, a BMC official informed here on Saturday.

"All water supplying lakes have 92.38 percent water reserve of the full capacity as of August 22. The previous years also saw similar numbers with 95.55 percent water reserve on the same day in 2019 and 93.66 percent in 2018," the official stated.

"Around the end of July, BMC lakes had only about 34 percent of the full capacity, which was a worrisome situation. This is why the daily water supply was cut by 20 percent from August 5. But after a good recovery in August, and in the wake of Ganeshotsav festivities, we have revised the water cut from August 21. Now, there are only 10 percent water cuts," the official confirmed.