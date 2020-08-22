One AK-47, two pistols recovered after intruders killed by BSF in Punjab, search operation underway

One AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and two pistols have been recovered so far in the ongoing search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tarn Taran, Punjab on Saturday. "BSF troops have recovered 1 AK 47 and 2 pistols, during a search operation in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Search operation still underway," the BSF said.

The search operation was launched after five intruders, who were violating International Border (IB) and were trying to enter India from Pakistan today morning, were shot dead. According to BSF, jawans deployed at the border spotted suspicious movement, and their repeated attempts to dissuade the intruders were met with firing.

"Alert troops of 103 Bn BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the International Border along with Tarn Taran, Punjab. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon BSF troops who retaliated in self-defense. Resultantly, five intruders were shot dead. The intensive search operation is underway," the BSF said. Local police are investigating the matter and the bodies have been recovered from the farmlands close to the IB.