Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lacklustre Ganesha festivities in Karnataka due to

"Every year on this day there used to be 3,000 to 4,000 people visiting the temple but this time it is somewhere between 200 to 300," Sharma said. K Rajendran, an idol seller from Attibele in Bengaluru on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu said the less number of Ganesha idols he had brought to sell had a few takers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:26 IST
Lacklustre Ganesha festivities in Karnataka due to
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 and grim flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka have cast their shadow on the Ganesha festival this year with lacklustre celebrations across the state. There was very poor turnout of devotees at the Ganesha temples and very few installation of the lord's idols at public places this year in the state.

In view of the coronavirus scare, the state government had issued guidelines, discouraging the installation of Ganesha idols at every nook and corner. The guidelines stated that the idol should not exceed four feet and each ward should have only one Ganesha Pandal.

The organisers have also been directed to ensure social distancing, compulsory mask and sanitisers. Reports coming in from various parts of the state say that there was poor sale of Ganesha idols all over the state.

Loudspeakers blaring religious songs at public places on the occasion have fallen silent this year. Most parts of North Karnataka are suffering a double whammy.

While coronavirus has hit the people hard, the floods have wreaked havoc in many towns and villages in the region. Spiritless festivities marked the Ganesha festival in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Koppal, Vijayapura, Bidar, which are known for grand celebrations for at least nine days starting from Ganesha Chaturthi.

The famed Dodda Ganapathi temple at Basavanagudi in the state capital could not remain unaffected due to coronavirus. "Every year we used to see a long queue of devotees stretching on to the road throughout the day on Ganesha Chaturthi but today there are hardly 400 present there," Neelakantha K, one of the temple management committee members, told PTI.

Manjunath Sharma, a temple priest at the Bhalamuri Ganapathi temple at Kumaraswamy Layout in Bengaluru rued the poor turnout of devotees. "Every year on this day there used to be 3,000 to 4,000 people visiting the temple but this time it is somewhere between 200 to 300," Sharma said.

K Rajendran, an idol seller from Attibele in Bengaluru on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu said the less number of Ganesha idols he had brought to sell had a few takers. "The market is dull this time. Big idols are not at all moving. I am only praying that I am able to recover the manufacturing and transportation cost," he told PTI.

There was poor demand for fruits, vegetables, mango and plantain leaves this time, the vendors said. Prices of vegetables and fruits did not spiral this time, which had been the trend every year.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows how COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold

While many might get confused between the loss of smell associated with COVID-19 and a bad cold or flu, new research discovered how a person can differentiate between the two. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, in...

PETA moves Delhi HC seeking directions to eradicate glanders in horses, donkeys

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA has moved an application in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and N...

Half of parents report butting heads with child's grandparents over parenting: Study

The findings of a national poll suggest that the clashes over parenting choices and enforcing parents rules can cause major strife between a childs parents and grandparents. Nearly half of parents describe disagreements with one or more gra...

Women inspired by Gandhi Ji's self-reliance pick up 'sui dhaga' to make khadi masks to combat COVID, says environmentalist Arushi Nishank

Kolkata West Bengal India Aug 22 ANINewsVoir Inspired by the Gandhian values of self-reliance, social activist, environmentalist and classical Kathak dancer Arushi Nishank of Uttarakhand supported and trained thousands of rural women in Utt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020