Famous Lalbaug mandal celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in smaller scale this year

The Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, one of the prominent mandals in Mumbai, is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in smaller scale this year due to COVID-19 this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:43 IST
The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, one of the prominent mandals in Mumbai, is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in smaller scale this year due to COVID-19 this year. According to the organizers, the faithful have been urged to take an online glimpse of Lord Ganesh from their homes. However, proper arrangements of sanitizers and temperature measurements have been made by the mandal for visitors.

Speaking to ANI, Swapnil Parab, Secretary of Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, "Every year we have 22 feet Lord Ganesh, but this year we have only 4 feet tall idol as we are celebrating the festival on a small scale due to government's guidelines on crowd prevention." "We are encouraging people to take the blessings of the lord from their homes as they as they can watch it through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram," he added.

Pointing out on the further arrangement made by the mandal on account of the pandemic he added, " Arrangements have been made for proper sanitizers and temperature measurements for those coming in the pandal." The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun on Saturday. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

