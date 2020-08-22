Karnataka CM offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:00 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several devotees in the state also offered prayers at the Sri Satya Ganapathi temple in Bengaluru on the occasion.
As per tradition, after 10 days of festivities, devotees will finally bid adieu to the elephant-god for the year by immersing it in water bodies. However, the festival this year is being celebrated in a much more restricted way amidst the global pandemic situation. The social distancing norms will prevent people from celebrating the festival in the congregation.
According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Former HP CM Dhumal in home quarantine H'
Delhi CM asks Police Commissioner to nab perpetrators of sexual assault soon: Raghav Chadha
Punjab CM meets families of hooch tragedy victims, assures action against guilty
Delhi govt to give financial incentives to buyers of electric vehicles: CM Kejriwal
Release water to Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers at optimal level: Telangana CM