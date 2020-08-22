No restrictions on movement of people and goods, Union home secretary writes to chief secretaries

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all Chief Secretaries, requesting them not to impose restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and services and to follow MHA guidelines. The letter was written after it was found that some states have imposed restrictions at the local level and were stopping such movement.

Bhalla's letter states, "It has, however, been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states. Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting the supply of goods and services." The letter also says that such restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by MHA under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"Such restrictions at local level imposed by the District Administration or by the State Government, amount to a violation of the guidelines issued by MHA under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005," the letter read. "I would, therefore, request that no restrictions may be imposed on inter-State and Intra State movement of persons and goods and services and instructions issued to ensure that MHA guidelines mentioned above are strictly followed," the letter read.

The home secretary emphasized that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries. In unlock, three guidelines the Ministry of Home Affairs has specifically mentioned that there shall be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. It is done to restart the economy more effectively.