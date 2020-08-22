Left Menu
Development News Edition

No restrictions on movement of people and goods, Union home secretary writes to chief secretaries

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all Chief Secretaries, requesting them not to impose restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and services and to follow MHA guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 16:55 IST
No restrictions on movement of people and goods, Union home secretary writes to chief secretaries
Ministry of Home Affairs. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all Chief Secretaries, requesting them not to impose restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods and services and to follow MHA guidelines. The letter was written after it was found that some states have imposed restrictions at the local level and were stopping such movement.

Bhalla's letter states, "It has, however, been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states. Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting the supply of goods and services." The letter also says that such restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by MHA under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

"Such restrictions at local level imposed by the District Administration or by the State Government, amount to a violation of the guidelines issued by MHA under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005," the letter read. "I would, therefore, request that no restrictions may be imposed on inter-State and Intra State movement of persons and goods and services and instructions issued to ensure that MHA guidelines mentioned above are strictly followed," the letter read.

The home secretary emphasized that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries. In unlock, three guidelines the Ministry of Home Affairs has specifically mentioned that there shall be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. It is done to restart the economy more effectively.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor after appearing in court on Saturday following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos, the Premier League club confirmed.England international M...

U'khand BJP summons four party MLAs

The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday summoned four party MLAs to appear before the state leadership here on August 24. Legislators summoned by the party on the direction of Pradesh BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat are Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Des...

Haryana police officer arrested for 'assaulting' woman

Haryana police said Saturday they have arrested an Inspector General-rank officer for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes in Panchkula district. IG Home Guards Hemant Kalson was arrested&#160;following two ...

HC gives temporary relief to Ekta Kapoor in case over web series

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the police not to take any coercive action against TV producer Ekta Kapoor over a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in the web series XXX season 2. Justice Shailendra Shukla of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020