Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-TABLIGHI Foreign attendees of Tablighi event made scapegoat, says HC Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that the foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March this year, were made "scapegoats" and allegations were levelled that they were responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country. .

BOM1 MH-GANESH-MUMBAI Ganesh fest begins on low-key note, COVID-19 dampens spirit Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year. . BOM4 MP-RAINS Heavy rains pound parts of west MP, low-lying areas indundated Bhopal: Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas at several places in Madhya Pradesh, especially some districts in the western parts of the state, where normal life was affected, officials said on Saturday. .

BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI LD PROBE CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene (Eds: Adding details) Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said.. .