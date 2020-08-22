Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BOM4 MP-RAINS Heavy rains pound parts of west MP, low-lying areas indundated Bhopal: Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas at several places in Madhya Pradesh, especially some districts in the western parts of the state, where normal life was affected, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:07 IST
Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-TABLIGHI Foreign attendees of Tablighi event made scapegoat, says HC Mumbai: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that the foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March this year, were made "scapegoats" and allegations were levelled that they were responsible for spreading COVID-19 in the country. .

BOM1 MH-GANESH-MUMBAI Ganesh fest begins on low-key note, COVID-19 dampens spirit Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public movement, the 10-day Ganesh festival started in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Saturday, although the usual pomp and glory was missing this year. . BOM4 MP-RAINS Heavy rains pound parts of west MP, low-lying areas indundated Bhopal: Heavy rains inundated low-lying areas at several places in Madhya Pradesh, especially some districts in the western parts of the state, where normal life was affected, officials said on Saturday. .

BOM6 MH-SUSHANT-CBI LD PROBE CBI team reaches Sushant's Bandra flat to recreate death scene (Eds: Adding details) Mumbai: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, reached the late actor's residence in Bandra here on Saturday along with forensic experts to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his death, an official said.. .

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laure...

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020