Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood discharge in Godavari increases, reservoirs filling up due to continuous rains

The flood discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh crossed 20.38 lakh cusecs and the third warning signal was continuing. The Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna in Kurnool district, which has a gross capacity of 215.81 tmc ft at its full reservoir level (FRL), received an inflow of 4.08 lakh cusecs on Saturday afternoon, filling it to a level of 205.91 tmc ft.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:28 IST
Flood discharge in Godavari increases, reservoirs filling up due to continuous rains

Amaravati, Aug 22 (PTI): Continuous rains in the upper catchment regions and discharge of water from upstream dams have filled the major reservoirs on river Krishna while the flood discharge in river Godavari has risen further on Saturday and several villages continue to be submerged. The renewed deluge left tens of villages in East and West Godavari districts under a sheet of water for the seventh day.

Relief camps were continuing in both the districts where over 60,000 people were sheltered, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The flood discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh crossed 20.38 lakh cusecs and the third warning signal was continuing.

The Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna in Kurnool district, which has a gross capacity of 215.81 tmc ft at its full reservoir level (FRL), received an inflow of 4.08 lakh cusecs on Saturday afternoon, filling it to a level of 205.91 tmc ft. As result, 4.96 lakh cusecs was being discharged downstream after power generation in the right bank powerhouse.

Nagarjuna Sagar dam received over three lakh cusecs from Srisailam and over 2.5 lakh cusecs was being let out downstream into the Dr K L Rao Sagar dam at Pulichintala. Filled with 305.80 tmc ft of water, Nagarjuna Sagar now has a flood cushion of 6.25 tmc ft.

The Dr K L Rao Sagar dam received an inflow of 3.05 lakh cusecs while 3.79 lakh cusecs was being discharged downstream,sources in the Water Resources Department said. The Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada received a copious inflow of 2,18,325 cusecs, including over 1.23 lakh cusecs from Muniyeru rivulet, but only 1.18 lakh cusecs was being discharged into the Bay of Bengal, leaving a flood cushion of 0.68 tmc ft.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji feels Mahendra Singh Dhonis uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached despite constant scrutiny and speculations around his career. Moments after announcing his international ret...

Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the inciden...

Low-key start to Onam festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Unlike previous years, there was no colourful rally on the streets of nearby Tripunithura on Saturday, as people largely celebrated the Atham festival indoors, marking the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, in the shadow of the...

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020