Left Menu
Development News Edition

High alert in Uttar Pradesh after ISIS operative arrested from Delhi

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of a suspected ISIS operative arrested from Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Friday. The arrested suspect has a connection with Uttar Pradesh and the possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied, according to a senior state police official.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:08 IST
High alert in Uttar Pradesh after ISIS operative arrested from Delhi
Prashant Kumar, UP Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh after the arrest of a suspected ISIS operative arrested from Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi on Friday. The arrested suspect has a connection with Uttar Pradesh and the possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied, according to a senior state police official. "The ISIS operative arrested from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi has a connection with Uttar Pradesh. The possibility of his other associates being active cannot be denied. Security agencies in the State are on alert," Prashant Kumar, UP Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order said today.

"Instructions have been given to alert the ATS and STF units to avert any unfavourable incident and to maintain law and order situation," he added. The Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi on Saturday sounded a high alert in the state hours after the arrest of the ISIS suspect in Delhi.

"On DGP's instructions, all Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) and security agencies of Uttar Pradesh instructed to remain on high alert after a person was arrested with IEDs from Delhi today by Delhi Police Special Cell," said Prashant Kumar, ADG-Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh. The ISIS suspect, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police, was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan and was planning to carry out terror acts in India, according to sources.

The accused identified as Mohd Mustaqeem, originally from Balarampur, Uttar Pradesh, was also in touch with the IS entities of Kashmir, added sources. Notably, the police have also recovered two cooker bomb Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. The accused was known to be in communication with ISKP operatives on cyberspace, as per the sources.

The accused is being taken to his native place for further recovery/investigation. Earlier in the day, scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area to analyse the IEDs recovered from the accused.

The IEDs recovered from the accused have been defused by the security forces. Mustaqeem was held following a gunfight with the Delhi Police Special Cell at Dhaula Kuan in the morning today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji feels Mahendra Singh Dhonis uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached despite constant scrutiny and speculations around his career. Moments after announcing his international ret...

Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the inciden...

Low-key start to Onam festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Unlike previous years, there was no colourful rally on the streets of nearby Tripunithura on Saturday, as people largely celebrated the Atham festival indoors, marking the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, in the shadow of the...

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020