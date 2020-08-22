Left Menu
Punjab: BSF kills 5 intruders at Amarkot sector

The 103 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) encountered five armed intruders at the border outpost (BOP) located at the Amarkot sector of Tarn Taran district in the Ferozepur range of Punjab on Saturday.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:15 IST
BSF troops with seized arms and ammunition at Amarkot sector of Tarn Taran district of Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 103 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) encountered five armed intruders at the border outpost (BOP) located at the Amarkot sector of Tarn Taran district in the Ferozepur range of Punjab on Saturday. "More than 9.5 kilograms of heroin, an AK rifle, 4 pistols, 9 magazines, 2 Android phones, and 138 bullets were seized from the possession of the encountered armed intruders," said Mahipal Yadav, Inspector General of BSF.

He further said that BSF troops stationed at the spot noticed some movement in the area and following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), they took the investigation further. "They notice that some people have intruded the area, they cordoned them from all sides. At around 4.30 am, the intruders agitated and started firing, and BSP responded, but they were able to save themselves. Later at 5.30 am they again fired, and after our response, their movement subsided," said the IG.

Yadav added that in the daylight when BSF searched the area, five dead bodies along with an AK rifle, four pistols, nine magazines, two Android phones, more than 9.5 kilograms of heroin, and 138 bullets were seized from the possession of the encountered intruders. "We are handing over the case to the police, and they'll take the investigation further. The BSF troops who carried out this operation will be honored," Yadav further said. (ANI)

