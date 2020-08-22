Left Menu
Development News Edition

First water skiing instructor in Kashmir imparts professional training to youth in Dal Lake

Trained from the Indian Institute of skiing and mountaineering, Muhammad Shafi Ganai is imparting professional training in water skiing to youth in the Kashmir Valley.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:54 IST
First water skiing instructor in Kashmir imparts professional training to youth in Dal Lake
Man imparts professional training for water skiing to Kashmiri youth. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Trained from the Indian Institute of skiing and mountaineering, Muhammad Shafi Ganai is imparting professional training in water skiing to youth in the Kashmir Valley. Ganai who is the first water skiing instructor in Kashmir belongs to the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district and imparts training to the youth in Dal lake.

Shafi says he was interested in the water adventure since his childhood. "My father knew skiing and when I did it with him in my childhood, I got inspired and it became my passion. I wanted to go in this profession since I was seven years old," says Shafi.

"I studied in local government middle school of Tangamarg and completed class 10 from here then I got admission in Baba Payeem Din Higher Secondary School," adds Shafi. He says that after completing class 12, he started his higher education from Gandhi Memorial College but he always inclined towards the sports adventure and water skiing was his favourite.

"I did my graduation from Gandhi Memorial College in Srinagar. As I was studying in college, my main focus was to go in skiing. So, I started my training in adventure sports like snow skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and water skiing and water surfing during my College days. In order to make adventure sports as a profession I got training from Indian institute of skiing and mountaineering," he says. Shafi has played in many national level skiing competitions at Gulmarg, Shimla and Uttarakhand. For the last few years, he has been training Kashmiri youths in water skiing.

"We have worked hard for this profession and now we are training people here in Dal lake. I request youth to join skiing so that it can grow bigger," Manzoor Ahmad, Senior Skiing Player says. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

India strikes back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remarks, asks not to interfere in internal matter

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan and asked the countries to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of New Delhi. Retreating its concerns over ...

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...

MP minister, BJP leader visit waterlogged areas of Indore

Amid heavy rainfall, Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani visited parts of Indore to inspect the waterlogged areas on Saturday. The State Disaster Response Force SDRF team also reached the city to ...

Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday, said that the deceased actors friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. CBI investigation is going in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020