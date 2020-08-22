Left Menu
Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday said that the deceased actor's friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI.

ANI | Saharsa (Bihar) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:59 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also with the CBI team, which arrived at the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, to probe the death case. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday, said that the deceased actor's friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. "CBI investigation is going in the right direction. We are hopeful that the guilty will be caught. Sidharth Pithani should be definitely arrested. When we went for the last rites of Sushant, we saw that there was no sadness apparent on Pithani's face. I am suspicious of his activities. He used to be a colleague of Sushant," Bablu said.

"Another colleague of Sushant, Sandeep also started giving clean chits to people on the media just ten days after my cousin's death. He was acting like a gangster. I have confidence that CBI will investigate and come to a result in this case. My belief is that third degree is important to get the truth out in this case," he added. Earlier today, teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Mumbai Police arrived at the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of the probe in the case related to his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also with the CBI team, which arrived at the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, to probe the death case. Earlier, the CBI team had grilled Neeraj at a guesthouse in Santacruz in connection with the case. Two Mumbai police officials had on Friday visited Sushant's residence in Bandra.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

