PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 30 lakh mark, while the death toll surged past 56,000 on Saturday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 2747 1744 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 345216 252638 3189 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 3126 2125 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 87908 65596 227 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 119908 95372 601 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 2771 1471 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 18501 11739 168 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 160016 144138 4284 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 13790 10019 140 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 85678 68257 2883 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 53290 44013 597 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 4790 3280 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 31981 24398 608 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 28231 18372 297 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 271876 184568 4615 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 56353 36539 218 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 2133 1449 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 51866 39399 1206 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 671942 480114 21995------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 5132 3455 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 1811 769 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 903 421 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3635 2166 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 75537 50504 399 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10112 6307 151 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 40643 24302 1036 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 68566 52059 938 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1336 834 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 373410 313280 6420 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 101865 78735 744 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 8389 6061 70 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 14566 10021 195 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 182456 131295 2867 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 135596 104959 2737 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3036080 2270399 56741------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 69549 58888 899 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 29,75,701 and the death toll at 55,794. The ministry said that 22,22,577 people have so far recovered from the infection.