Terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter identified as top LeT commander: Kashmir Police

The Kashmir Police identified the terrorist, who was killed in an encounter in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in the Baramulla district earlier on Saturday, as a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:27 IST
According to local media reports, the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said that a top commander of LeT was killed in an encounter at Saloosa, and the slain terrorist was identified as Anees Alias Chota Sultan from Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

The reports said that Sultan was active since 2018 and was operating in Sopore, Zangeer and Bandipore areas. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had informed that one terrorist was killed and two others were believed to be trapped in an encounter in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in the Baramulla district.

"An encounter started between joint troops of 176 Bn CRPF, SOG Kreeri, 52RR, and terrorists during a cordon and search operations (CASO) at 1145 hours. 1 terrorist neutralised, 2 more terrorists are believed to be trapped. Firing continues," the CRPF said. The Kashmir police have also informed about the encounter and said that in a joint operation conducted by personnel of the police, the army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one terrorist was killed.

"01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its account, which is unverified on Twitter. "Encounter has started at #Check-i-Saloosa area of #Kreeri #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," it had said in an earlier tweet. (ANI)

