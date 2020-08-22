Left Menu
Development News Edition

India rejects reference to J-K in China-Pak joint statement

On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the MEA spokesperson said it is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, adding New Delhi "resolutely" opposes actions that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir "As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the second round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:17 IST
India rejects reference to J-K in China-Pak joint statement

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement, asserting that the Union Territory is an "integral and inalienable" part of the country. The Kashmir issue and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor figured in the second round of strategic dialogue between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday.

A day after the talks and subsequent joint statement by the two sides, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said India expects the parties concerned not to interfere in India's internal matters. On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the MEA spokesperson said it is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, adding New Delhi "resolutely" opposes actions that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir "As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the second round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue," he said. "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned to not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," Srivastava added.

In his reaction, Srivastava also reiterated India's consistent position on the so-called "China Pakistan Economic Corridor". "India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," Srivastava said.

"We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," he said. A joint statement issued after Wang-Qureshi talks said the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

"The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," it said. The joint statement said China opposes any "unilateral actions" that complicate the situation.

On August 5 last year, India announced its decisions to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate the state into two union territories. Since then Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the issue. The relations between India and Pakistan nosedived following the decision and Islamabad even downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi. China too has been critical of India's reorganisation of J-K, and has particularly objected to New Delhi making Ladakh a union territory. China lays claim over several parts of Ladakh.

Following India's decision, China made multiple attempts to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council. However, these attempts were rejected by other member nations of the global body..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Coimbatore: 25 cases registered for installing Ganesha idols at public places

A total of 25 cases have been registered against Hindu Munnani and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Coimbatore for violating the High Court order, banning the installation of Ganesha idols at public places in the State. All the idols have been remo...

College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet caf owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crim...

How COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold, study reveals

A recent study has now explained how smell loss associated with COVID-19 infection differs from what you typically might experience with a bad cold or flu. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, including Professor Ph...

Pakistani military establishment has sold Pakistan to China: Altaf Hussain

Pakistani military establishment has sold Pakistan to China, said the MQM Founder Altaf Hussain adding that military operation against Sindhis, Mohajirs, Baloch, Pashtuns is part of the policy of the army to crush the struggle of freedom of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020