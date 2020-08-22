India rejects reference to J-K in China-Pak joint statement

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement, asserting that the Union Territory is an "integral and inalienable" part of the country. The Kashmir issue and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor figured in the second round of strategic dialogue between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday.

A day after the talks and subsequent joint statement by the two sides, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said India expects the parties concerned not to interfere in India's internal matters. On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the MEA spokesperson said it is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, adding New Delhi "resolutely" opposes actions that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir "As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the second round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue," he said. "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned to not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," Srivastava added.

In his reaction, Srivastava also reiterated India's consistent position on the so-called "China Pakistan Economic Corridor". "India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," Srivastava said.

"We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," he said. A joint statement issued after Wang-Qureshi talks said the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

"The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements," it said. The joint statement said China opposes any "unilateral actions" that complicate the situation.

On August 5 last year, India announced its decisions to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to bifurcate the state into two union territories. Since then Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the issue. The relations between India and Pakistan nosedived following the decision and Islamabad even downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi. China too has been critical of India's reorganisation of J-K, and has particularly objected to New Delhi making Ladakh a union territory. China lays claim over several parts of Ladakh.

Following India's decision, China made multiple attempts to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council. However, these attempts were rejected by other member nations of the global body..