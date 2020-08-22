With no permission for pandals, Ganesh idols confined to market in Vijaywada

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Vijayawada on Saturday were a muted affair owing to the state government's order prohibiting public celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers bore the harshest brunt of all with almost no buyers this year. The Andhra Pradesh government had issued an order prohibiting the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at public places. Following the order, people have not set up pandals or idols in the city. Due to the order, Ganesh idols were confined to the markets.

According to the idol makers, we had made Ganesh idols in different sizes and colours, but there were no buyers this year. The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. (ANI)