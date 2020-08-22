Kerala confirms 2,172 new COVID-19 cases: K K Shailaja

Kerala confirmed 2,172 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state Health Minister KK Shailaja. "Of this, 1,964 are cases of local transmission and the source of infection in 153 was not traceable," Shailaja said.

Shailaja added, "As many as 52 cases are those who came back from overseas while 102 are from other states." Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases count went up to 29,75,702 on Saturday. (ANI)