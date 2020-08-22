Left Menu
JJP announces 12-member national executive, Dy CM Chautala appointed party senior vice prez

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was on Saturday appointed Jannayak Janta Party senior vice president as the outfit announced its 12-member national executive and presidents for its units in three states.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:18 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was on Saturday appointed Jannayak Janta Party senior vice president as the outfit announced its 12-member national executive and presidents for its units in three states. Chautala, who is one of the founding members of the JJP, and Dr K C Bangar would be senior vice presidents of the party, a party statement said here.

The 32-year-old Deputy chief minister, a first-time legislator who was also an MP between 2014-19, has been given national role for the first time in the party, it said. Bangar was secretary-general of the party and had also headed the Haryana Public Service Commission earlier.

Over a month ago, the JJP had dissolved all its units including national and state executives, paving the way for a revamp of the one-and-half-year-old party's organizational structure. The decision to dissolve the units was taken on the suggestion of JJP patriarch and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala, who is Dushyant's father.

Eyeing to expand its base, the JJP also appointed the presidents of its units in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Senior leader Om Parkash Sehravat would be Delhi JJP chief and Chaudhary Mohinder Singh would head its Uttar Pradesh unit.

Senior leader Nishan Singh would be again heading the party's Haryana unit. "The former MLA from Tohana, Singh had worked hard for the party during his first stint as party president before the JJP became a coalition partner in the government," the statement said.

In the national executive, Anantram Tanwar has been appointed national vice president. He is a close confidant of Ajay Singh Chautala and was among the first who left the INLD and joined the JJP.

JJP MLA Ishwar Singh has also been given the role of national vice president. He became MLA for the first time in 1977 and also remained Rajya Sabha MP from 2008-2014. Senior leaders Teluram Jogi, Rao Kanwar Singh Kalwari, Phoolwati, former Speaker Satbir Singh Kadyan and former minister Satpal Sangwan have also been appointed as national vice presidents of the party.

JJP senior leader Radhe Shyam Sharma would be new national secretary-general while Rajinder Litani will be a new national organizational secretary. The JJP, which won 10 seats in the Haryana Assembly polls, extended support to the BJP after the saffron party could manage to win only 40 of the 90 seats. They formed a coalition government in the state.

Senior JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was made the deputy chief minister in the new government. The JJP was formed on December 9, 2018, after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) due to infighting in the Chautala family.

The JJP is based on the ideology of former prime minister Devi Lal, who was the founder of INLD.

