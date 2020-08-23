14 cows run over by goods train in UP's Bareilly

Around 14 cows were run over by a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday, an official said

Sub-divisional magistrate, Aonla, KK Singh said around 14 cows were run over by a goods train near Bisharatganj station on the Bareilly-Chandausi rail line in the morning

The SDM also said two seriously injured cows have been sent for medical treatment while the dead cows have been buried.