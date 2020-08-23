Left Menu
Fire in polymer unit warehouse in Telangana, no injuries

A major fire broke out at a polymer unit in Bonthapally Industrial area of neighbouring Sangareddy district on Saturday night, Fire Department officials said. No one was there in the unit at the time of the incident," the official said. The shed collapsed after the drums exploded, the official added.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 01:11 IST
"The intensity of the fire has been reduced... there is no human loss or injury to anyone. No one was there in the unit at the time of the incident," the official said. Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at a polymer unit in Bonthapally Industrial area of neighbouring Sangareddy district on Saturday night, Fire Department officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the available information, it is suspected that the fire started in godown of the unit and the drums containing solvents started exploding one after another and the fire spread rapidly, they said. Seven fire tenders, including two from the Dundigal Airforce Academy, were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, a Fire Department official told PTI, adding the blaze has been brought under control.

Thick black smoke emanated from the area, he said. "The intensity of the fire has been reduced... there is no human loss or injury to anyone. No one was there in the unit at the time of the incident," the official said.

The shed collapsed after the drums exploded, the official added. On August 21, a major fire broke out in the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh leaving nine people dead, most of them engineers, and three seriously injured.

