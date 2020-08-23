Speeding truck kills 6 stray cattle in UP's Banda

Six stray cattle were killed and as many injured after a speeding truck ran over them at a village here, police said on Sunday. The truck driver has been arrested and a case registered, they said.

The incident occurred on the Banda-Tanda road in Sahinga village on Saturday, Station House Officer of the Tindwari police station Neeraj Kumar Singh said. He said veterinary doctors have buried the dead cattle after conducting post-mortem.

