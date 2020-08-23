C'garh: Cop killed by 2 unidentified men in Naxal-hit Bijapur

A police jawan was hacked to death with an axe by two unidentified men at a village market in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, an official said. Police suspect the involvement of Maoists, but a probe is being carried out to know if the murder was a fallout of a personal enmity.

"The incident took place when the deceased, Assistant Constable Suresh Komra (42), had gone to the weekly market in Kutru village to buy essentials," a senior police official said. Two assailants, who were dressed as civilians, repeatedly attacked him with an axe, leaving him dead on the spot following which they escaped, he said.

After being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said. Komra was posted at Kutru police station.

"Prima facie, the modus operandi of the attack suggests that it was executed by a small action team of Naxals. However, investigation is being carried out in all possible angles, including that of personal enmity," he said. Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, he added.