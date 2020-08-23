Body of woman who fell into river found after four days

The body of a 58-year-old tribal woman from Palghar district in Maharashtra, who had fallen into a river on August 19, was found on Sunday, police said. The woman, Vatsala Ebad, had gone out of her house for grazing goats on August 19, but never returned, an official said.

He said fishermen from Koknere village spotted the body of a woman lying on the banks of the Surya river and informed the police. Prima facie, Ebad accidentally fell into the river, which was in spate due to heavy rains, and swept away with the water current, the official said.