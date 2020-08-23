Left Menu
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter wants her mother's name changed in passport

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed. "I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Shah Resident of Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir 190001 want to change the name of my mother in my passport from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The elder daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has sought to change her mother's name in her passport to Mehbooba Syed. A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.

"I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Shah Resident of Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir 190001 want to change the name of my mother in my passport from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed. "If anybody has any objection regarding the same may please contact the concerned authorities within the period of seven days after that no objections will be entertained," the notice read.

The change in the name, according to close aides, was necessitated because Irtiqa's matriculation certificate had her mother's name as Mehbooba Syed. Mehbooba Mufti and Shah have two daughters -- Irtiqa and Iltija.

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared as a subsidiary jail. She was among the hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

