T'gana: Man arrested for trying to cheat people
A man was arrested here for allegedly trying to cheat people by claiming to be a staff member with the CMO, police said on Sunday. The man tried to cheat people by promising to get work done for them in government, police said, adding that he has been arrested after registering a complaint suo motu. The man was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.PTI CORR SJRSS PTI PTI.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:31 IST
A man was arrested here for allegedly trying to cheat people by claiming to be a staff member with the CMO, police said on Sunday. The 23-year-old man, who hails from a village in Karimnagar district, allegedly created a fake letter that he was appointed as "Addl Private Secretary to Chief Ministers family affairs", they said.
He has also created a fake identity card which shows that he has been designated as "Chairman, Karimnagar district" for "All India Anti-Corruption Commission", they said. The man tried to cheat people by promising to get work done for them in government, police said, adding that he has been arrested after registering a complaint suo motu.
The man was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.
