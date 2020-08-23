New low-pressure area forming over Bay of Bengal, rainfall expected in many parts of Odisha till Friday

Left Menu
The collectors have been directed to remain prepared to deal with possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and flash floods and landslides in hilly terrains, he said. The MeT Centre has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Puri and Angul districts till Monday.

With a fresh low pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash many parts of Odisha for at least four days, the Meteorological Centre here said. In view of the forecast, the state government has asked the district administrations to remain prepared to deal with possible water-logging, landslides and flash floods.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh and neighborhood and under its influence a fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighboring areas on Monday, the MeT Centre said. After four back-to-back low pressure systems within a month, the likely formation of a new pressure area over the Bay of Bengal may trigger rainfall of varying intensity in different parts of the state till August 28, it said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked district collectors to remain alert, and engineers and tehsildars of the Water Resources department to keep a close watch on embankments in their respective areas. The collectors have been directed to remain prepared to deal with possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and flash floods and landslides in hilly terrains, he said.

The MeT Centre has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Puri and Angul districts till Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to happen in some areas in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal districts on Monday and Tuesday, it said.

Heavy rainfall may lash one or two places in Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Puri, Kandhamal and Boudh districts during the period. On August 25 and 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall and even extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Angul districts, it said.

One or two places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh and Bolangir may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 26 and 27, it said. Thereafter, heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Nawarangpur and Keonjhar.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea in north Bay Of Bengal from August 25 to 27 as squally weather with wind speed up to 50 kmph may prevail in the region, it said.

