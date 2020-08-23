Shahberi case: Builders' vehicles worth Rs 2 cr seized under Gangsters Act

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday said it has attached 10 vehicles, including a Range Rover, pegged at worth Rs 2 crore and belonging to builders allegedly involved in illegal construction in Greater Noida's Shahberi area. The action has been taken after a court order in pursuance of proceedings against the accused builders under the Gangsters Act, the police said.

Eight cars, one motorcycle and a scooter were impounded and sent to the government warehouse in Noida after legal proceedings at Bisrakh police station, the police added. "Altogether movable properties worth Rs 2 crore belonging to the accused people have been impounded. There are eight cars and two two-wheelers which have been attached under the Gangsters Act," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

The vehicles have been attached over different FIRs lodged against the builders in connection with illegal construction in Shahberi area. The vehicles attached include a Range Rover, a Maruti Swift, two Mahindra Scorpios, among others, the police said. The vehicles are registered in the name of Mudgal Homes, Sooraj Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Tyagi, while the maximum five belonged to Satyam Real Builders, according to a statement.

Shahberi, a notified area under the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), had come under the spotlight on July 17, 2018 when two adjoining multi-storey buildings collapsed on each other, killing nine people, including two women and an infant. Eventual probes by administration and local authorities found that several buildings had come up in the area illegally. Official documents accessed by PTI showed around 1,500 properties have been registered in Shahberi since the twin-building collapse in 2018.

An audit report on construction quality of structures in Shahberi by IIT Delhi found that most of the buildings as unsafe and predicted their life to be 10 years, the locals had claimed earlier..