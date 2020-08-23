Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Photography enthusiast robbed off camera, accessories worth Rs 5 lakh

The incident took place during the day when he was on an isolated road stretch in Dhanauri Wetlands, a spot famous among bird-watchers and wildlife photography enthusiasts, according to officials. The photographer was in his car when the accused trio came and robbed him off his camera worth Rs 4 lakh and a lens worth Rs 85,000 and some related items, totalling a loss around Rs 5 lakh, local police officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:45 IST
UP: Photography enthusiast robbed off camera, accessories worth Rs 5 lakh

An amateur photographer was allegedly robbed off his camera and accessories worth Rs 5 lakh by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place during the day when he was on an isolated road stretch in Dhanauri Wetlands, a spot famous among bird-watchers and wildlife photography enthusiasts, according to officials.

The photographer was in his car when the accused trio came and robbed him off his camera worth Rs 4 lakh and a lens worth Rs 85,000 and some related items, totalling a loss around Rs 5 lakh, local police officials said. "An FIR has been registered at the Dankaur police station on charges of loot," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

"Three police teams have been formed to investigate the matter. Efforts are on to search and locate the accused and arrest them soon to recover the robbed items," Pandey said. Earlier in January this year, the first-ever Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) held by Wetlands International South Asia and the Gautam Buddh Nagar forest department had counted a total of 6,227 waterbirds belonging to 59 species in the Dhanauri Wetlands.

Of these, 11 species were those listed on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as threatened, according to officials. PTI KIS CK.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland reports more recoveries than new COVID cases for ninth day in a row

Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland for the ninth consecutive day as 128 people were cured of the disease and 51 tested positive for the infection on Sunday, a health department official said. The recovery rate ...

Lithuanians stand in vast chain of support for Belarus opposition

Lithuanians stood in a 35,000-strong human chain stretching 34 km 21 miles from central Vilnius to the Belarus border on Sunday to show support for protesters in Belarus and opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has taken refuge i...

Ravens release S Thomas after on-field altercation

The Baltimore Ravens released Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, the team announced Sunday. The move comes two days after Thomas was involved in an on-field altercation with safety Chuck Clark. Thomas was sent home after the skirmish on Friday, t...

East Libyan forces dismiss ceasefire push by rivals

The eastern-based Libyan National Army LNA dismissed a ceasefire announcement by authorities in the capital, Tripoli, as a marketing stunt on Sunday, saying rival forces were mobilising around front lines in the centre of the country. Its s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020