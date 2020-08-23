Left Menu
Expressing anguish over the fire accident at Srisailam hydro-electric power plant, which killed nine people, a top official of TS-GENCO on Sunday said a committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the mishap and suggest preventive measures.

Panel formed to look into T'gana power plant fire accident

Expressing anguish over the fire accident at Srisailam hydro-electric power plant, which killed nine people, a top official of TS-GENCO on Sunday said a committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the mishap and suggest preventive measures. Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS-GENCO), Prabhakar Rao said the panel comprising senior engineers will look into the incident and submit its report, following which steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

He said efforts were being taken to resume operations at two units at the plant in another 15 days. Observing that personnel were finding it difficult to access the other units in view of a lot of heat, the official said they would start functioning after damage assessment.

Rao said he would soon call on the family members of the deceased and assure them of all possible support. Compassionate appointments would bemade, he added.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, he said four of the deceased tried to come out through the escape tunnel available in the plant. But, they could not due to shortage of oxygen and also because they inhaled carbon dioxide.

The ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for DE and Rs 25 lakh each for others announced by the Chief Minister is unprecedented in such incidents, he said. Similar accidents have taken place earlier in the country, including one at an NTPC plant in Uttar Pradesh in which 38 people were killed in 2017 and another at Neyveli Lignite Corporation recently.

Theengineers of the power utilities have been asked to study those incidents as well, he noted. The Criminal Investigation Department on Saturday took over the probe into the fire at the Srisailam hydro-electric power plant.

The fire broke out in the plant located in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on August 20. Most of those dead were engineers.PTI SJR ROH ROH.

