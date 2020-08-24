Nitish inaugurates wi-fi facility, new enclosures at Patna zoo
PTI | Patna | Updated: 24-08-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 01:15 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inaugurated wi-fi facility and new enclosures for various species of animals at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as Patna zoo, in the state capital. The wi-fi facility would facilitate the visitors to access free high speed internet service, an official release said.
The CM inaugurated a gharial enclosure, a rhino enclosure, a rhino conservation and breeding centre and a hyena enclosure, it said. Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also planted a sapling near the rhino conservation and breeding centre.
The gharial enclosure has been built at a cost of Rs 96.62 lakh with the help of Central Zoo Authority, the release said adding that 12 gharials - three males and nine females - have been kept at the enclosure where a visitor gallery is also being built. Similarly, a modern enclosure for double-horn rhinos, to be brought from Vietnam, has been constructed for Rs 100.7 lakh, it said.
The rhino conservation and breeding centre is a first of its kind centre in the country which has been constructed for Rs 538.74 lakh with the support of Central Zoo Authority. A total of 25 rhinos can be kept at the enclosure, spread at 3.5 acres of land. Currently, two rhinos - a male and a female - have been kept at the breeding centre.
