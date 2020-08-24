Left Menu
Delhi govt to start registration of construction workers from today

Delhi's Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that the Delhi government will organise camps for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the city for 15-days starting Monday (today).

Delhi's Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that the Delhi government will organise camps for registration of construction workers in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the city for 15-days starting Monday (today). Rai further said that construction work has restarted after a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic and there is a demand of workers at construction sites.

Rai in a press conference on Sunday said the construction workers can register themselves with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at the camps from August 24 to September 11. "Camps will be set up in 70 schools of 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, from 24 Aug-11 Sept. Delhi's construction workers can get themselves registered in their respective constituency free of cost. If papers valid, registration and verification will be done on spot," Rai said.

"We have asked Local MLAs, trade unions, engineers of agencies like PWD, MCD, Flood and Irrigation department to get the workers registered at these camps," he added. Rai said the Board had provided Rs 5,000 to each of the 40,000 registered construction workers for two months during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

"The board also provides various welfares like providing financial assistance for education and marriage of children, old age pension and accidental insurance to the registered construction workers," he added. (ANI)

