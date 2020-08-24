Left Menu
Development News Edition

Landslide near ITBP camp in Chamoli blocks Badrinath Highway

A landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand and resulted in blocking of Badrinath Highway.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-08-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 07:17 IST
Landslide near ITBP camp in Chamoli blocks Badrinath Highway
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A landslide occurred near the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Gauchar of Chamoli district on Sunday night which resulted in blocking of Badrinath Highway.

The operations to clear the highway is underway. Visuals from the site showed a large amount of debris falling from the adjacent cliff on to the highway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Person: Pakistan health worker commits to polio fight, despite COVID fears

UNICEF has restarted vaccination campaigns in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries in the world where polio is endemic, following a hiatus imposed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restart has been accompanied by new g...

FOREX-Dollar bides time as traders look to economic data, Jackson Hole

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to more data for a gauge on the health of the global economy and the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy....

UPDATE 6-Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to flee, and flooding roads in Haitis capital, with damage across the region expe...

FACTBOX-Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealands worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, after multi-day sentencing hearings that started on Monday. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian, has pleaded guilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020