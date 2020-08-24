Left Menu
Missing man found dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar district

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:37 IST
The body of a 25-year-old man, who was missing since Wednesday, was recovered from near a wood shop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday

The man was the son of a wood trader and a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons, Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Gotem said. His body, which was recovered from near the wood shop in Purkazi town on Sunday, was sent for post-mortem, he said

The man's family members said in their complaint that he was missing since August 19 and claimed they had informed the police about it.

