Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 7.45 lakhs from passenger

"AIU in Kozhikode has seized 146 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 7.45 lakhs and 8,000 sticks of cigarettes worth Rs 32,000 from a passenger arrived from Dubai," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) Kochi in a statement. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)