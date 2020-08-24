Kerala: AIU seizes gold worth Rs 7.45 lakhs from passenger
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 24-carat gold of 146 grams worth Rs 7.45 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Monday.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:37 IST
Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 24-carat gold of 146 grams worth Rs 7.45 lakhs from a passenger arrived here from Dubai, an official said on Monday. Besides gold, 8,000 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 32,000 were also seized.
"AIU in Kozhikode has seized 146 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 7.45 lakhs and 8,000 sticks of cigarettes worth Rs 32,000 from a passenger arrived from Dubai," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) Kochi in a statement. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
