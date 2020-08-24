Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: UGC asks higher edu, research institutes to deploy RT-PCR machines in dist hospitals, labs

"It has been elucidated that by temporarily deploying such machines in district hospitals and government laboratories, additional testing facilities of about 60,000 tests per day can be created. "In view of this, all higher education institutions and research institutions are requested to facilitate temporary deployment of machines from the institutes in consultation with the department of health research in district hospitals and government labs performing COVID-19 tests by August 31," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:14 IST
COVID: UGC asks higher edu, research institutes to deploy RT-PCR machines in dist hospitals, labs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education and research institutions to facilitate deployment of RT-PCR test machines available with them at nearby district hospitals and government labs conducting COVID-19 tests to aid the fight against the pandemic, officials said on Monday. The higher education regulator has noted that temporary deployment of such machines can create additional facilities for around 60,000 tests per day.

"In order to address the increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, it is essential that the test centres are strengthened further by addition of more RT-PCR machines. There are large number of machines available with educational and research institutions under various departments and are capable of performing RT-PCR tests and currently, not being used in any critical area," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said. "It has been elucidated that by temporarily deploying such machines in district hospitals and government laboratories, additional testing facilities of about 60,000 tests per day can be created.

"In view of this, all higher education institutions and research institutions are requested to facilitate temporary deployment of machines from the institutes in consultation with the department of health research in district hospitals and government labs performing COVID-19 tests by August 31," he added. A single-day spike of 61,408 new cases took India's virus caseload past the 31-lakh mark on Monday, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while recoveries surged to 23,38,035, pushing the recovery rate to over 75 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data.

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 more fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to August 23, with 6,09,917 samples being tested on Sunday.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Assembly Speaker undergoes home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has confirmed that Haryana Assembly Speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.He is in home isolation and his health ...

Miss my friend a lot: PM on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India. Top BJ...

At least 11 killed in bomb attacks in southern Philippines

Suspected Islamic militants set off bombs in a southern Philippine town on Monday, killing at least 11 soldiers and civilians despite extra tight security because of threats of suicide attacks by Islamic State group-aligned rebels, official...

EXPLAINER-Trump's diplomatic legacy: lost trust, scarred ties and sanctions

President Donald Trump made some of his flashiest 2016 campaign pledges in foreign policy areas, such as vowing to reevaluate the U.S. relationship with NATO, abandon a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and bring U.S. troops back from forever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020