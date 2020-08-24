Left Menu
Parliament welcomes to address challenges of water pollution in Gauteng

Commending the progress made in the two municipalities during a virtual meeting held on Friday, committee chairperson Machwene Semenya noted the amount of work that has been done since the committee’s visit to these areas a few months ago.

Regarding the security of water infrastructure, Semenya urged the department to ensure that the companies appointed to secure infrastructure, including employees, are subjected to a thorough vetting process. Image Credit: pxfuel

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has welcomed the progress made by the Department of Water and Sanitation to address the challenges of pollution in the Gauteng municipalities of Emfuleni and the City of Tshwane.

This follows incidents of the discharge of wastewater into both the Vaal River and the Apies River.

However, Semenya said there was a need to visit the two areas again to ascertain the veracity of the improvements that were reported on.

Regarding the security of water infrastructure, Semenya urged the department to ensure that the companies appointed to secure infrastructure, including employees, are subjected to a thorough vetting process.

"The credibility of the companies providing security at the infrastructure projects is of paramount importance to ensure that the right calibre is being employed," Semenya said.

In addition, the committee noted the good progress made in Emfuleni Local Municipality to repair critical pump stations, and rising mains to make them compliant with their effluent discharge licence conditions.

Water and Sanitation Gauteng provincial head, Sibusiso Mthembu, said the department has made interventions relating to securing and safeguarding the infrastructure while repairing bulk networks to eliminate spillages.

"These efforts will achieve operations and maintenance levels required to minimise and stop the pollution of the Vaal River," Mthembu said.

Spillages have become a longstanding challenge to businesses and communities in the area.

Regarding the upgrade and refurbishment of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW) in Tshwane, the committee was informed that a number of challenges had already been addressed.

These include the emptying and cleaning of digesters, as well as the stripping and removal of old filter belts and pressers at the dewatering building, which is almost complete.

The committee also noted significant work being conducted to ensure the successful completion of the refurbishment to improve the quality of the effluent being discharged into the Apies River.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo, thanked the committee for fostering and encouraging cooperation between the different spheres of government through the inter-governmental relations process.

Mahlobo said the role the committee played in resolving some of the impasse has made a huge impact in this regard.

He condemned the disruption of projects by people who demanded 30% of the total amount of the funds earmarked for the project, saying communities should be mobilised to also deal with acts of vandalism, which are criminal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

