Police Minister shocked at death of Tshwane Metro Police officers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:26 IST
Cele conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased members and at the same time, denounced the reckless behaviour that led to the senseless loss of life. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, has expressed shock at the death of three Tshwane Metro Police officers, who were killed in a head-on collision at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.

According to reports, in the early hours of Sunday morning, a TMPD vehicle collided head-on with a suspected drunk driver, who was evading police in Pretoria West.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Ministry said the three officers in the vehicle and the suspected drunk driver all died on the scene. A female passenger, who was travelling with the alleged drunk driver, is recovering in hospital.

Inside the vehicle, empty and full bottles of alcohol were found.

Cele conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased members and at the same time, denounced the reckless behaviour that led to the senseless loss of life.

"The lives of these young officers were cut short by a man who chose to drink and act irresponsibly. While the alcohol ban has been lifted under lockdown level 2, it still remains the responsibility of those who consume alcohol to do so without putting themselves and those around them in danger," said the Minister.

Cele reminded South Africans that the 10 pm curfew is still in place.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has also expressed its condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the three officers who died in the collision.

The corporation has called on traffic officers to remain committed and not be discouraged.

"This unfortunate event should strengthen their resolve to fight lawlessness and violation of traffic rules with all the power and might at their disposal.

"There should be a closer focus paid to drunk driving and law enforcement operations should be conducted every night and every evening to ensure that no one dares to drink and drive on public roads," the RTMC said.

This incident follows another alcohol-related accident, which occurred in Benoni on Tuesday night. Five people were killed when two vehicles collided.

"These crashes provide further evidence of the devastating impact of alcohol on road accidents in the country. It is estimated that 27% of collisions in the country are alcohol-related. Alcohol plays a key contributory role in most crashes occurring at night and over weekends," the RTMC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

