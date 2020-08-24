Left Menu
Mboweni reprimanded for commenting on removal of Zambian Central Bank Governor

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:31 IST
In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa assured the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly reprimanded Finance Minister Tito Mboweni following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia's Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa assured the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people.

Acting spokesperson to the President, Tyrone Seale, said the issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

"South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia," Seale said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

