J-K: Construction of Srinagar's international football stadium in full swing

With an aim to host international matches, the construction of Bakshi football stadium is in full swing in Srinagar. The stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of 18,000 people.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:50 IST
J-K: Construction of Srinagar's international football stadium in full swing
Construction of Bakshi stadium in Srinagar is underway. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to host international matches, the construction of Bakshi football stadium is in full swing in Srinagar. The stadium is expected to have a seating capacity of 18,000 people. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to turn the stadium into an International Football stadium with Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) norms under National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) with the budget of Rs 50 crores.

The construction work was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic but as the lockdown norms eased, the construction has been resumed. Arshid Hussain, site in-charge, said that the development of Bakshi stadium is being carried out under the FIFA norms. "We are building the synthetic track similar to TRC Turf ground in Srinagar," Hussain said.

Hussain further said, "The stadium will have a sitting capacity of 18,000. It will also include an eight-lane athletics track as well." The main pavilion will be extended which is expected to include VIP and VVIP lounges and dressing room.

The authorities have also planned to widen the main road for parking facilities. Electrical installation will also change all in a modern way. The ground will be prepared as per FIFA norms with irrigation and drainage system, he added. (ANI)

