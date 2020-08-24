Chandragiri MLA inspects COVID-19 care centre

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy conducted a sudden inspection of a COVID-19 care center at Sri Padmavati Nilayam in Tiruchanur on Monday. During his inspection, the MLA interacted with COVID-19 patients and enquired about the services provided to them.

Asking the officials to take proper care of patients, he warned that stern action would be taken if a complaint is filed by any patient. Reddy also checked the kitchen, medicines distribution center and corona testing center. The MLA also interacted with the employees of the center at the breakfast table and appreciated them for their hard work.